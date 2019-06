Emilie Ikeda joined FOX 5 Atlanta in April 2019, but her face may seem familiar because she occasionally contributed stories to our newscasts during her time as a multimedia reporter with Fox News.

In her role as a Fox News MMR, Emilie covered breaking news as far west as Texas for the Austin serial bomber and as far north as Philadelphia for actor Bill Cosby’s re-trial. Emilie’s experience also includes severe weather coverage; she was one of the first national reporters on-scene following the deadly tornado in Lee County, Alabama and covered Hurricanes Florence and Michael – extensively following the impact on Georgia farmers. While Emilie has reported on some of the most chilling tragedies – including the Parkland, Fla., Santa Fe, Texas and Pittsburgh mass shootings – she really enjoys sharing feature pieces. You may have caught her story on the Delta Surplus Sale or advancing 911 technology on FOX 5 or Fox News Channel.

Previously, Emilie worked as an MMJ, anchor and producer for WDVM-TV in Montgomery County, Md. and a MMJ/junior reporter for WTXF-FOX 29's (Philadelphia) weekend newscasts. Emilie studied broadcast journalism and political science, graduating magna cum laude from American University's Honors College.

In her free time, you’ll find Emilie reading anything Jodi Picoult or dancing at various studios in Atlanta. Her family continues to live in her hometown in the suburbs of Philadelphia – Go Eagles!