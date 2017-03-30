Start your weekend mornings by getting the latest weather information from meteorologist Ryan Beesley. Ryan joined the FOX 5 Storm Team in March of 2017, and appears on the weekend morning editions of Good Day Atlanta. You can also see him during the week on FOX 5 News at Noon.

Ryan is from the Atlanta area and graduated from Roswell High School in 2008. Following his graduation he attended the University of South Alabama to pursue a degree in meteorology. His senior year he was awarded the top forecaster award for the class of 2012.

Shortly after completing his degree at the University of South Alabama, Ryan accepted his first on air position at WLOX in Biloxi, MS. During his time in Biloxi, he covered Hurricane Isaac and the Hattiesburg EF-4 tornado that struck on February 10, 2013. From there he accepted a job at WALB in Albany, GA and then Knoxville, TN before returning home to Atlanta.

In addition to his work as an on air meteorologist, Ryan has chased more than 30 tornadoes, including the tornado outbreak on April 27, 2011.

Away from work, Ryan enjoys spending time with his family and anything outdoors. Some of his favorite hobbies are golfing, fishing, grilling, and hiking.